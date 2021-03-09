Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Market volatility may increase amid rising bond yields: official

All News 09:22 March 09, 2021

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial markets are likely to undergo further volatility as bond yields and inflation risks are rising amid hopes for an economic recovery, a vice finance minister said Tuesday.

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom warned that if U.S. bond rates continue to rise, asset prices may suffer a decline, after their bull run caused by ample liquidity.

"If U.S. bond yields continue to rise, investors could turn risk-averse, which could spark a fall in asset prices and capital outflows from emerging markets," Kim said at a government meeting on macroeconomic situations.

He said the government will closely monitor financial markets while keeping close tabs on such risk factors.

Yields on 10-year Korean government bonds continued to break yearly highs amid rises in global bond rates and concerns about the country's planned massive debt sale.

The return on 10-year Treasurys came to 2.028 percent Monday, up 3.6 basis points from the previous session. The yield topped 2 percent for the first time since March 2019.

The country's key stock index fell below the 3,000-point mark on the same day on renewed concerns about inflation risks. The stock market has seen a rise in price swings since it soared above 3,200 for the first time in late January.

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,996.11 on March 8, 2021, down 30.15 points, or 1 percent, from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#bond yields
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!