Police raid LH headquarters over land speculation scandal

All News 09:56 March 09, 2021

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday launched a raid on the headquarters of the state housing corporation over allegations of land speculation by more than a dozen of its employees.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency sent investigators to the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) headquarters in Jinju, 434 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to seize material on the transactions based allegedly on insider information.

The police agency also dispatched investigators to LH offices in Gwacheon and Gwangmyeong, both located south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, and the homes of the 13 LH officials suspected of involvement in the case.

The officials allegedly used classified information to buy about 10 billion won (US$8.88 million) worth of farmland in Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi from April 2018 to June 2020, before the government announced plans for a major development project there.

This file photo shows the headquarters of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) in Jinju, 434 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

