2 Army officers test positive for COVID-19

All News 10:37 March 09, 2021

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Two Army officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus after infections were reported at their bases, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The officers serving in the southwestern county of Jangseong and the northeastern county of Inje, respectively, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after they came into contact with soldiers at their units who tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among military people to 603. Of them, 573 have been fully cured while 30 are still under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 446 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 93,263.

Service members head to an outdoor coronavirus test center at Seoul Station on Feb. 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

