2 Army officers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Two Army officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus after infections were reported at their bases, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The officers serving in the southwestern county of Jangseong and the northeastern county of Inje, respectively, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after they came into contact with soldiers at their units who tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among military people to 603. Of them, 573 have been fully cured while 30 are still under treatment.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 446 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 93,263.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. reach defense cost-sharing agreement
-
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork