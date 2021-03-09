Samsung Heavy bags 794 bln-won order for 5 container ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 794 billion-won (US$695 million) order from an Asian company.
Under the deal to build five 15,000-twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers, Samsung Heavy Industries will deliver the vessels by January 2024, the shipbuilder said.
The company said the five vessels will be propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth $2.4 billion to build 19 ships in total so far this year, achieving 31 percent of its annual target worth $7.8 billion, the shipbuilder said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. reach defense cost-sharing agreement
-
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork