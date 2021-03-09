Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Police raid LH headquarters over land speculation scandal
SEOUL -- Police on Tuesday launched a raid on the headquarters of the state housing corporation over allegations of land speculation by more than a dozen of its employees.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency sent investigators to the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) headquarters in Jinju, 434 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to seize material on the transactions based allegedly on insider information.
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 400 on Tuesday as continued cluster infections and increased outdoor activity are feared to ignite another surge in virus infections.
The country reported 446 more COVID-19 cases, including 427 local infections, raising the total caseload to 93,263, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Private education spending slips in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Spending on private education for children declined nearly 12 percent last year amid the fallout of the pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
Total expenditures on private education for primary, middle and high school students amounted to 9.3 trillion won (US$8.1 billion) last year, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Baseball league to hold exhibition season without fans
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league announced Tuesday its upcoming exhibition season will be played without spectators, despite circumstances that have allowed other sports to bring fans back during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the decision to keep the gates closed for the March 20-30 exhibition games is to help ensure a safe opening of the regular season on April 3.
SK Bioscience begins 2-day IPO subscription
SEOUL -- South Korean vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. on Tuesday kicked off a two-day public subscription for its initial public offering (IPO), seen as a high-profile share sale during the first half.
SK Bioscience, a unit of South Korea's No. 2 family-controlled conglomerate SK Group, has allowed individual investors to subscribe to up to 2.29 million new common shares to be sold under the planned IPO.
(LEAD) U.S. reaches consensus on new 'six-year' SMA with S. Korea: State Dept. spokesman
WASHINGTON -- The new defense cost-sharing agreement between South Korea and the United States will be effective for six years if signed, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said Monday.
The first detail of the agreement came one day after the countries said they have reached a consensus on the agreement that will set South Korea's share of the burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
