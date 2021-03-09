Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Rose's upcoming solo album has sold 400,000 units in global preorders, the singer's management agency said Tuesday.
The number comes in just four days since the company started taking preorders, according to YG Entertainment. It claimed that the figure is a record for a K-pop solo female act.
Rose, known as the four-piece act's main vocalist, is set to release her first-ever solo material on Friday. The album is titled "R," after the singer's initial, to mark her beginning as a solo artist.
The double-track album includes songs "On the Ground" and "Gone," both penned by the New Zealand-born singer.
Rose first performed "Gone" in BLACKPINK's first online concert held late January. A snippet of "Gone" uploaded on YouTube has already been watched more than 47 million times.
Rose is the second member of the wildly popular girl group to go solo. Group member Jennie earlier released solo material in 2018 with the aptly named single "Solo."
While no date has been fixed, YG announced late last year that Lisa, the group's Thai member, is also preparing to release solo material.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
-
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again