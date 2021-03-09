Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unified opposition candidate would win Seoul mayoral race, poll shows

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- A unified candidate from opposition parties would beat a ruling party rival in the Seoul mayoral race, a poll found Tuesday.

The April 7 election is shaping up to be a three-horse competition among Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. The two opposition parties began talks Tuesday to merge their campaigns.

A survey conducted this week by Embrain Public, a pollster, showed that should the two opposition candidates unify their candidacies and thus avoid splitting the conservative vote, either of them would win the election.

In a hypothetical two-way matchup, Ahn, a former presidential candidate, defeats Park, a former SMEs and startups minister, by 46.2 percent to 38.7 percent.

This combination of photos shows Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party (L) and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Yonhap)

Oh, a former Seoul mayor, would also win a one-on-one race against Park, though within the margin of error, by 43.1 percent to 39.3 percent, according to the poll.

But in a hypothetical three-way contest, Park fares better than the opposition rivals, by scoring 35.8 percent compared to Ahn's 26 percent and Oh's 25.4 percent.

The survey also showed Ahn is ahead of Oh as the favored unified opposition candidate by 34.4 percent to 29.4 percent.

The poll was conducted on 1,009 voters in Seoul on Sunday and Monday. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

This combination of photos shows Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party (L) and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Yonhap)


