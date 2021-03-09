KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 25,000 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 50
ORION Holdings 13,850 DN 100
LG Corp. 89,400 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 DN 9,000
BoryungPharm 20,050 DN 300
L&L 14,950 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,700 DN 950
Shinsegae 291,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 277,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 80,400 DN 2,000
Hyosung 79,700 DN 600
LOTTE 33,400 UP 450
NEXENTIRE 7,960 UP 220
CHONGKUNDANG 160,000 DN 12,000
KCC 200,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 108,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 64,300 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 231,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 22,500 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,200 DN 300
Daewoong 33,100 DN 400
SamyangFood 87,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 396,500 DN 8,500
TaekwangInd 878,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 6,740 DN 10
KAL 27,100 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,100 DN 80
JWPHARMA 29,050 DN 150
DB HiTek 50,700 DN 500
LGInt 26,900 0
CJ 90,800 UP 700
SK hynix 136,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 616,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,200 UP 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,450 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 UP 500
