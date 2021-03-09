KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 122,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,100 UP 3,600
KorZinc 397,500 DN 6,000
NamsunAlum 4,340 DN 65
MERITZ SECU 4,105 0
HtlShilla 84,200 UP 1,300
F&F 135,000 0
SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 103,500 UP 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,700 DN 50
KSOE 115,500 UP 4,500
Mobis 296,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,900 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,900 UP 100
S-1 82,400 DN 300
ZINUS 90,500 DN 1,300
Hanchem 221,000 DN 7,500
DWS 45,400 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 6,440 UP 70
SYC 56,300 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 58,600 UP 3,800
IS DONGSEO 53,400 DN 700
S-Oil 88,000 DN 100
LG Innotek 206,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 319,000 UP 9,000
HMM 20,150 DN 1,950
HYUNDAI WIA 79,700 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 205,000 DN 11,500
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 DN 300
KEPCO 23,000 UP 50
Hanon Systems 16,700 DN 200
SK 249,500 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 98,000 UP 3,000
Handsome 38,300 UP 800
Asiana Airlines 15,100 UP 50
COWAY 67,000 UP 600
SamsungSecu 37,450 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 131,500 UP 2,500
SKTelecom 248,000 UP 3,500
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece