OCI 122,000 DN 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 58,100 UP 3,600

KorZinc 397,500 DN 6,000

NamsunAlum 4,340 DN 65

MERITZ SECU 4,105 0

HtlShilla 84,200 UP 1,300

F&F 135,000 0

SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 5,500

Hanssem 103,500 UP 2,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,700 DN 50

KSOE 115,500 UP 4,500

Mobis 296,500 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,900 DN 500

HDC HOLDINGS 10,900 UP 100

S-1 82,400 DN 300

ZINUS 90,500 DN 1,300

Hanchem 221,000 DN 7,500

DWS 45,400 DN 100

SamsungHvyInd 6,440 UP 70

SYC 56,300 UP 300

HyundaiMipoDock 58,600 UP 3,800

IS DONGSEO 53,400 DN 700

S-Oil 88,000 DN 100

LG Innotek 206,500 DN 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 319,000 UP 9,000

HMM 20,150 DN 1,950

HYUNDAI WIA 79,700 DN 500

KumhoPetrochem 205,000 DN 11,500

KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 250

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 DN 300

KEPCO 23,000 UP 50

Hanon Systems 16,700 DN 200

SK 249,500 DN 5,500

ShinpoongPharm 98,000 UP 3,000

Handsome 38,300 UP 800

Asiana Airlines 15,100 UP 50

COWAY 67,000 UP 600

SamsungSecu 37,450 DN 350

LOTTE SHOPPING 131,500 UP 2,500

SKTelecom 248,000 UP 3,500

