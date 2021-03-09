KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S&T MOTIV 58,600 DN 2,800
IBK 8,990 UP 140
HyundaiElev 43,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 0
LG Display 22,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,450 UP 200
KT 26,600 UP 500
DSINFRA 7,780 DN 80
DWEC 5,570 UP 160
KT&G 80,100 UP 300
DONGSUH 30,250 DN 700
Kangwonland 25,750 DN 50
NAVER 361,500 DN 7,000
Kakao 441,000 DN 13,000
KIWOOM 119,000 0
NCsoft 931,000 0
DSME 26,000 UP 350
DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 500
SamsungEng 13,600 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 19,250 DN 50
DHICO 10,800 UP 100
Doosanfc 46,650 DN 3,350
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,900 UP 1,400
KEPCO KPS 27,800 UP 150
LGH&H 1,504,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 861,000 DN 29,000
KEPCO E&C 20,050 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 144,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 287,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 21,850 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 121,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,100 DN 900
KIH 84,600 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 37,000 UP 150
GS 39,150 DN 650
(MORE)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again
-
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
-
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece