CJ CGV 27,650 UP 50

LIG Nex1 36,250 DN 1,250

Fila Holdings 42,000 DN 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 DN 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,850 UP 900

HANWHA LIFE 3,310 DN 40

AMOREPACIFIC 224,000 DN 6,000

FOOSUNG 9,490 UP 20

SK Innovation 230,000 DN 9,500

POONGSAN 34,050 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 2,650

Hansae 21,200 UP 600

LG HAUSYS 72,300 DN 200

Youngone Corp 39,850 DN 500

CSWIND 61,100 UP 2,500

GKL 16,950 UP 150

KOLON IND 51,900 DN 2,800

HanmiPharm 305,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,590 0

emart 177,000 UP 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY446 50 DN1350

KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 DN 900

HANJINKAL 58,400 DN 200

DoubleUGames 53,300 DN 1,700

CUCKOO 135,000 0

COSMAX 112,500 UP 1,000

MANDO 59,900 DN 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 687,000 DN 9,000

INNOCEAN 59,900 UP 700

Doosan Bobcat 33,750 UP 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,450 DN 150

Netmarble 119,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279500 UP5500

ORION 127,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,400 DN 150

BGF Retail 173,500 UP 6,500

SKCHEM 288,500 DN 6,500

HDC-OP 27,100 UP 1,350

WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 190

Big Hit 200,000 DN 8,000

(MORE)