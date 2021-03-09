KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,650 UP 50
LIG Nex1 36,250 DN 1,250
Fila Holdings 42,000 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,850 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,310 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 224,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 9,490 UP 20
SK Innovation 230,000 DN 9,500
POONGSAN 34,050 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 2,650
Hansae 21,200 UP 600
LG HAUSYS 72,300 DN 200
Youngone Corp 39,850 DN 500
CSWIND 61,100 UP 2,500
GKL 16,950 UP 150
KOLON IND 51,900 DN 2,800
HanmiPharm 305,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,590 0
emart 177,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY446 50 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 57,100 DN 900
HANJINKAL 58,400 DN 200
DoubleUGames 53,300 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 135,000 0
COSMAX 112,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 59,900 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 687,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 59,900 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 33,750 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,450 DN 150
Netmarble 119,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279500 UP5500
ORION 127,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,400 DN 150
BGF Retail 173,500 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 288,500 DN 6,500
HDC-OP 27,100 UP 1,350
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 190
Big Hit 200,000 DN 8,000
(MORE)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again
-
S. Korea tentatively concludes no link between COVID-19 vaccination and deaths
-
85,000 foreign workers in Gyeonggi ordered to take COVID-19 test before March 22
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece