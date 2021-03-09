S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 9, 2021
All News 16:30 March 09, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.695 0.687 +0.8
3-year TB 1.206 1.139 +6.7
10-year TB 2.034 2.028 +0.6
2-year MSB 0.986 0.935 +5.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.159 2.117 +4.2
91-day CD 0.750 0.740 +1.0
(END)
