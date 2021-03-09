Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 4th day on inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slumped for a fourth consecutive session Tuesday amid growing concerns over post-pandemic inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.99 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 2,976.12 points.
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speedy housing supply despite LH land speculation scandal
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Tuesday for the government to go ahead with plans to expand the housing supply in spite of alleged speculative land purchases by employees of the state housing corporation, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon called for a two-track approach of looking thoroughly into relevant suspicions and pushing speedily for public-led construction of apartments aimed at stabilizing the housing market, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
SEOUL -- Six people were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 after getting their first doses of vaccines, which have been administered to health care workers and patients at long-term nursing facilities since late last month, the health authority said Tuesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said three more tested positive for the coronavirus after their first vaccine shots, in addition to three cases confirmed Monday.
Ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon steps down in bid for presidency
SEOUL -- Rep. Lee Nak-yon, chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), stepped down from his post in the party Tuesday, in his bid to run for presidency next year.
The five-term lawmaker officially announced his resignation during a press conference in Seoul.
Lee's departure comes more than six months after he was elected as the DP chairman in late August and exactly one year before the next presidential election slated for March 9, 2022.
Unified opposition candidate would win Seoul mayoral race, poll shows
SEOUL -- A unified candidate from opposition parties would beat a ruling party rival in the Seoul mayoral race, a poll found Tuesday.
The April 7 election is shaping up to be a three-horse competition among Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. The two opposition parties began talks Tuesday to merge their campaigns.
Samsung SDI spends record high of over 810 bln won in battery R&D in 2020
SEOUL -- Samsung SDI Co., South Korea's No. 2 battery maker, said Tuesday it spent a record high of 808.3 billion won (US$703.2 million) in research and development activities last year to develop advanced battery technologies.
Samsung SDI's R&D spending accounted for 7.2 percent of its 2020 sales, according to its annual report.
The company has been working on rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EV) that cost less, last longer and charge faster to meet growing demand from global automakers.
