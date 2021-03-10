U.S., S. Korea share many interests in Indo-Pacific: State Dept. spokesman
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea shares many common interests with the United States in the Indo-Pacific, including the nuclear challenge from North Korea and preserving freedom of navigation, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.
"We share any number of interests, including the challenge of North Korea that we've talked about, including a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we've underlined and underscored our commitment to the region," Ned Price told a daily press briefing when asked about South Korea's possible consideration to join the U.S.-led regional forum known as the Quad.
His remarks came as U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a summit with his Quad counterparts.
The White House earlier said Biden will be joined by prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia, Narendra Modi of India and Yoshihide Suga of Japan on Friday for the first-ever Quad summit.
Seoul has been reluctant to join the regional forum, which the former Trump administration had promoted as its major tool to counter what it had called Chinese aggression.
However, a member of South Korea's presidential policy planning commission said this week that Seoul's Moon Jae-in government was considering joining an expanded Quad.
"The Moon government is even pondering whether to join a potential Quad+ to show its commitment to the U.S.-ROK alliance and, indirectly, influence Biden's North Korea policy," Hwang Ji-whan wrote in an op-ed co-authored by Ramon Pacheco Pardo, associate professor in international relations at King's College in London, and published by U.S. daily The Hill.
Price said he will not make any projections about Seoul's participation in the Quad, but noted his country will continue to engage with South Korea multilaterally, as well as bilaterally.
"So I think you will see, just as you did in the first trilateral meeting between the acting assistant secretary and our South Korean and Japanese allies, that we will engage with the South Koreans bilaterally. We will engage with them multilaterally. We will engage with them as the treaty ally that they are, an important friend to the United States that they are," said the spokesman.
