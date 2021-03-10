Moon to meet ruling party leaders over lunch at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will have a luncheon meeting with floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Attending the session to be held at the presidential compound in Seoul are Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, the DP's floor leader, and his party colleagues in charge of strategy and negotiations at the National Assembly. Kim has become the party's acting chief with the resignation of Lee Nak-yon the previous day.
It would mark the first time for Moon to hold a separate meeting with the DP floor representatives since the team was formed in May last year.
Among issues to be discussed are cooperation between Cheong Wa Dae and the DP on the COVID-19 crisis and other pending policy issues.
In particular, the meeting comes as the ruling bloc is struggling to calm public anger over the massive land speculation scandal involving officials at Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).
It has emerged as a hot political issue ahead of the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections, adding to troubles from continued instability in the housing market.
There was a news report that the DP plans to ask Moon to sack Land Minister Byeon Chang-heum, which DP officials denied. Byeon served as president of LH before taking office late last year.
Another issue that may be raised in Moon's meeting with the DP lawmakers is the proposed creation of another investigative body for "serious" crimes currently being handled by the state prosecution service.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again