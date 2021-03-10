Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 10, 2021
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 17/-1 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/00 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 18/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 15/01 Sunny 0
Busan 15/05 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again