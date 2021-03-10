Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

March 10, 2021

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 18/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 15/01 Sunny 0

Busan 15/05 Sunny 0

