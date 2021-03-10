Seoul stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street led by tech shares on eased inflation concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 36.3 points, or 1.22 percent, to 3,012.42 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.7 percent to 13,073.82, its largest one-day gain since Nov. 4, after the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell. The S&P 500 advanced 1.4 percent to 3,875.44, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 31,832.74.
In Seoul, large caps got off to a strong start.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.23 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.83 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.86 percent, while leading chemical firm LG Chem surged 5.69 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 1.75 percent, while Celltrion climbed 2.96 percent.
However, the country's largest steelmaker POSCO plunged 3.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,137.3 won to the U.S. dollar, up 3.0 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again