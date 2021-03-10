Seoul stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street gains

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.7 percent to 13,073.82, its largest one-day gain since Nov. 4, after the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell. The S&P 500 advanced 1.4 percent to 3,875.44, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 31,832.74.