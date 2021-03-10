Samsung releases first DRAM-less consumer SSD
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip producer, on Wednesday released its first consumer solid state drive (SSD) without DRAM.
The new 980 NVMe SSD delivers the top performance among DRAM-less SSDs, according to Samsung.
The latest consumer SSD will be available in three models -- 250GB, 500GB and 1TB -- and will be launched in about 40 countries, including the United States, Germany and China. The 250GB version will be sold at US$49.99, while the prices for the 500GB model and the 1TB variant have been set at $69.99 and $129.99, respectively.
"The 980 offers an excellent blend of speed, power efficiency and reliability, making it suitable for everyday PC users and gamers as well as content creators," said Lee Kyu-young, vice president of the memory brand product business at Samsung.
Generally, DRAM-less designs have slower speeds for fast access to data. However, Samsung said it leveraged host memory buffer technology, which links the drive directly to the host computer's DRAM, to overcome a disadvantage in speed while reducing cost.
Also utilizing its latest sixth-generation V-NAND, as well as optimized controller and firmware, the South Korean tech giant said the 980 SSD offers sequential read and write speeds up to 3,500 and 3,000 megabytes per second, respectively.
Samsung added its upgraded Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 solution also provides improved performance by allocating a much larger buffer storage area inside the drive.
To enhance stability, Samsung said it applied the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, which utilizes nickel-coated controller and heat spreader label solutions.
The latest SSD features improved power efficiency of up to 56 percent when compared with the previous 970 EVO, it added.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
'Please Look After Mom' author vows to 'write on' following plagiarism row
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Another delivery worker dies from apparent overwork
-
(LEAD) Clusters, rising travel drag on virus battle; new infections over 400 again