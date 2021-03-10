Military reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Four Army officers, two draftees and an Air Force officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of infections at barracks across the country, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
One Army officer stationed in Wonju, Gangwon Province, tested positive after showing symptoms, and the authorities then carried out tests for all unit members, which confirmed two more officers and an enlisted solider had been infected, according to the ministry.
"Testing is still under way. Until now, around 290 members of the base have tested negative. We will take necessary steps to prevent further spread," a ministry official said.
Another Army officer in the southwestern county of Jangseong contracted the virus after two of his roommates tested positive earlier.
The Air Force officer in the central city of Cheongju and one soldier in the city of Ansung were confirmed to have been infected while on vacation, the ministry said.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among military people to 610. Of them, 575 have been fully cured while 35 are still undergoing treatment.
Nationwide, the country reported 470 more COVID-19 cases, including 452 local infections, raising the total caseload to 93,733, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
