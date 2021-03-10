Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on profit taking
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning after a strong start, as investors attempted to go for profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 3.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,973.06 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start, rising as high as over 1 percent following overnight gains on Wall Street, but lost its steam later.
Large caps in Seoul traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.73 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem surged 3.37 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor dived 0.86 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 0.58 percent, while Celltrion climbed 1.04 percent.
The country's largest steelmaker POSCO plunged 5.21 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,141.1 won to the U.S. dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
