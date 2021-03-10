Kia to recall 380,000 Sportage, K7 models in U.S. for fire risk
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Wednesday it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage SUVs and K7 sedans in the United States due to the risks of an engine compartment fire.
In documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kia said it will recall 372,251 Sportage SUVs for the 2017 through 2021 model years and 7,680 K7s from 2017-2019 to fix a potential short circuit problem in the vehicles' hydraulic electronic brake control unit.
The K7 is sold as the Cadenza in overseas markets.
Kia recommended owners of the vehicles park them outside of structures until repairs are completed.
The maker of the K5 sedan (or Optima) and Sorento SUV said it is unaware of any fires, crashes or injuries due to the problem.
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended