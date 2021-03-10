SK Bioscience share sale draws huge investor interest
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean retail investors rushed to buy shares of local vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. on Wednesday, the last day of a two-day public subscription for its initial public offering (IPO).
Six IPO managers said subscription deposits for SK Bioscience shares stood at 33.9 trillion won (US$29.6 billion) as of Wednesday morning, hours before the 4 p.m. deadline.
It was much larger than the comparable figure of 31 trillion won for SK Biopharmaceuticals, whose IPO set off an investment craze among individual investors in July last year.
But the amount was nearly 24 trillion won smaller than those for Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency for K-pop super group BTS, and gaming company Kakao Games.
As of 11:25 a.m., SK Bioscience shares were 182 times oversubscribed on average, according to the managers.
SK Bioscience, a unit of South Korea's No. 2 family-controlled conglomerate SK Group, has allocated up to 2.29 million new common shares to general investors in the March 18 IPO seen as a prime share sale during the first half.
SK Bioscience has set the IPO price at 65,000 won per share, which puts its corporate value at about 5 trillion won.
SK Bioscience engages in developing COVID-19 vaccines and produces vaccines on behalf of other drug companies. The company has started a clinical trial of its own vaccine candidate, and it has signed deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax and other global pharmaceutical firms to produce their vaccine candidates.
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended