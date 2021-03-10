KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 24,750 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,180 0
ORION Holdings 13,750 DN 100
Youngpoong 613,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 133,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 7,720 DN 240
CHONGKUNDANG 154,500 DN 5,500
KCC 198,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 104,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 63,400 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 227,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 22,600 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,500 DN 700
TaekwangInd 899,000 UP 21,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,090 DN 10
LG Corp. 88,600 DN 800
SsangyongCement 6,750 UP 10
Daewoong 32,400 DN 700
SamyangFood 86,500 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 395,500 DN 1,000
KAL 27,150 UP 50
SK Discovery 61,100 UP 3,600
HyundaiEng&Const 39,350 DN 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 UP 750
Kogas 32,100 DN 850
Hanwha 28,600 UP 100
DB HiTek 50,100 DN 600
CJ 92,800 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 29,050 0
LGInt 27,000 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 9,520 DN 380
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 21,100 UP 1,050
L&L 15,350 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,400 DN 2,300
