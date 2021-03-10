KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 295,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE 33,050 DN 350
Nongshim 276,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 79,300 DN 1,100
Hyosung 78,700 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,400 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 35,600 DN 300
HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 500
Yuhan 59,300 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 166,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 48,400 DN 100
DL 74,400 DN 3,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 UP 50
KiaMtr 80,700 DN 2,800
GCH Corp 33,250 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 DN 160
POSCO 293,500 DN 23,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,100 0
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,100 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,895 DN 25
LotteChilsung 121,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 44,500 UP 300
SamsungElec 80,900 DN 500
NHIS 11,150 UP 50
LS 61,800 DN 1,700
GC Corp 322,000 DN 11,500
GS E&C 37,050 DN 950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 636,000 0
KPIC 316,000 DN 17,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,170 DN 90
SKC 114,000 0
Binggrae 57,500 DN 300
GS Retail 36,650 DN 550
Ottogi 598,000 UP 15,000
IlyangPharm 32,550 UP 50
F&F 138,000 UP 3,000
NamsunAlum 4,230 DN 110
MERITZ SECU 4,095 DN 10
(MORE)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended