Shinsegae 295,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE 33,050 DN 350

Nongshim 276,000 DN 1,500

SGBC 79,300 DN 1,100

Hyosung 78,700 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,400 DN 1,900

ShinhanGroup 35,600 DN 300

HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 500

Yuhan 59,300 UP 600

CJ LOGISTICS 166,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 48,400 DN 100

DL 74,400 DN 3,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 UP 50

KiaMtr 80,700 DN 2,800

GCH Corp 33,250 DN 1,250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 DN 160

POSCO 293,500 DN 23,500

SPC SAMLIP 71,100 0

SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 DN 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,100 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 3,895 DN 25

LotteChilsung 121,000 DN 3,500

DB INSURANCE 44,500 UP 300

SamsungElec 80,900 DN 500

NHIS 11,150 UP 50

LS 61,800 DN 1,700

GC Corp 322,000 DN 11,500

GS E&C 37,050 DN 950

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,800 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 636,000 0

KPIC 316,000 DN 17,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,170 DN 90

SKC 114,000 0

Binggrae 57,500 DN 300

GS Retail 36,650 DN 550

Ottogi 598,000 UP 15,000

IlyangPharm 32,550 UP 50

F&F 138,000 UP 3,000

NamsunAlum 4,230 DN 110

MERITZ SECU 4,095 DN 10

(MORE)