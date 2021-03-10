KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 83,600 DN 600
Hanmi Science 57,200 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 181,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 101,500 DN 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,550 DN 150
KSOE 115,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,000 DN 600
OCI 117,500 DN 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 59,400 UP 1,300
KorZinc 402,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,350 DN 90
SYC 55,400 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 57,300 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 52,700 DN 700
S-Oil 84,100 DN 3,900
LG Innotek 210,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 306,500 DN 12,500
HMM 21,900 UP 1,750
HYUNDAI WIA 77,900 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 209,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 290,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,050 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 200
S-1 81,900 DN 500
ZINUS 92,400 UP 1,900
Hanchem 220,000 DN 1,000
DWS 44,450 DN 950
KEPCO 23,000 0
SamsungSecu 37,550 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 600
SKTelecom 250,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 60,300 UP 1,700
HyundaiElev 43,000 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 0
Hanon Systems 16,250 DN 450
SK 244,000 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 97,800 DN 200
Handsome 38,300 0
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 200
COWAY 66,900 DN 100
(MORE)
