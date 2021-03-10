LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 5,500

IBK 8,990 0

DONGSUH 29,800 DN 450

SamsungEng 13,100 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 1,500

PanOcean 6,060 UP 250

SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 UP 550

CheilWorldwide 20,400 DN 50

KT 26,500 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN4000

LOTTE TOUR 19,000 DN 250

LG Uplus 12,050 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 81,100 UP 200

KT&G 80,200 UP 100

DHICO 10,650 DN 150

Doosanfc 45,200 DN 1,450

LG Display 21,800 DN 250

Kangwonland 25,750 0

NAVER 372,000 UP 10,500

Kakao 460,000 UP 19,000

NCsoft 932,000 UP 1,000

KIWOOM 117,500 DN 1,500

DSME 25,750 DN 250

DSINFRA 7,680 DN 100

DWEC 5,590 UP 20

DongwonF&B 194,000 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 28,050 UP 250

LGH&H 1,504,000 0

LGCHEM 891,000 UP 30,000

KEPCO E&C 19,850 DN 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,000 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,700 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 142,500 DN 2,000

Celltrion 285,500 DN 2,000

Huchems 21,450 DN 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 120,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,500 UP 400

KIH 84,000 DN 600

LOTTE Himart 37,800 UP 800

GS 38,650 DN 500

(MORE)