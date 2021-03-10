KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 5,500
IBK 8,990 0
DONGSUH 29,800 DN 450
SamsungEng 13,100 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,060 UP 250
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 20,400 DN 50
KT 26,500 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 19,000 DN 250
LG Uplus 12,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,100 UP 200
KT&G 80,200 UP 100
DHICO 10,650 DN 150
Doosanfc 45,200 DN 1,450
LG Display 21,800 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,750 0
NAVER 372,000 UP 10,500
Kakao 460,000 UP 19,000
NCsoft 932,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 117,500 DN 1,500
DSME 25,750 DN 250
DSINFRA 7,680 DN 100
DWEC 5,590 UP 20
DongwonF&B 194,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 28,050 UP 250
LGH&H 1,504,000 0
LGCHEM 891,000 UP 30,000
KEPCO E&C 19,850 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,700 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 142,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 285,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,450 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 120,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,500 UP 400
KIH 84,000 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 37,800 UP 800
GS 38,650 DN 500
