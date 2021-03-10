KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 650
LIG Nex1 35,250 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 42,950 UP 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,700 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,200 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 226,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 9,700 UP 210
SK Innovation 226,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 32,650 DN 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 DN 1,000
Hansae 21,300 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 70,000 DN 2,300
Youngone Corp 38,550 DN 1,300
CSWIND 64,600 UP 3,500
GKL 16,900 DN 50
KOLON IND 50,300 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 305,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,450 DN 140
emart 177,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 DN 500
HANJINKAL 57,800 DN 600
DoubleUGames 52,300 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 134,500 DN 500
COSMAX 112,000 DN 500
MANDO 59,100 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 685,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 58,700 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 33,550 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,650 UP 200
Netmarble 118,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277500 DN2000
ORION 130,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 DN 400
BGF Retail 171,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 277,000 DN 11,500
HDC-OP 26,200 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 DN 50
Big Hit 193,000 DN 7,000
(MORE)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended