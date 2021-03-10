CJ CGV 27,000 DN 650

LIG Nex1 35,250 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 42,950 UP 950

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,700 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 3,200 DN 110

AMOREPACIFIC 226,500 UP 2,500

FOOSUNG 9,700 UP 210

SK Innovation 226,000 DN 4,000

POONGSAN 32,650 DN 1,400

KBFinancialGroup 51,600 DN 1,000

Hansae 21,300 UP 100

LG HAUSYS 70,000 DN 2,300

Youngone Corp 38,550 DN 1,300

CSWIND 64,600 UP 3,500

GKL 16,900 DN 50

KOLON IND 50,300 DN 1,600

HanmiPharm 305,500 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,450 DN 140

emart 177,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 00 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 56,600 DN 500

HANJINKAL 57,800 DN 600

DoubleUGames 52,300 DN 1,000

CUCKOO 134,500 DN 500

COSMAX 112,000 DN 500

MANDO 59,100 DN 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 685,000 DN 2,000

INNOCEAN 58,700 DN 1,200

Doosan Bobcat 33,550 DN 200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,650 UP 200

Netmarble 118,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277500 DN2000

ORION 130,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 DN 400

BGF Retail 171,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 277,000 DN 11,500

HDC-OP 26,200 DN 900

WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 DN 50

Big Hit 193,000 DN 7,000

(MORE)