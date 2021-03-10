Actress Song Hye-kyo to return to TV with new SBS drama
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Actress Song Hye-kyo will return to the small screen with new TV series "Now, We Are Breaking Up."
SBS, a terrestrial TV network in South Korea, said Wednesday that Song and Jang Ki-yong will star in the upcoming show directed by Lee Gil-bok who helmed the hospital drama "Dr. Romantic 2" (2020).
Song will play the lead character, a cold-hearted realist designer at a fashion company, while Jang is cast as a wealthy photographer.
The broadcaster said the filming is scheduled to start next month and its premiere will be in the latter half of this year.
The 39-year-old actress has been an international star for years, built on her performances in hit dramas, including the romance "All In" (2003), the melodrama "That Winter, the Wind Blows" (2013) and the military romance "Descendants of the Sun" (2016).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
