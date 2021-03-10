Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Actress Song Hye-kyo to return to TV with new SBS drama

All News 16:54 March 10, 2021

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Actress Song Hye-kyo will return to the small screen with new TV series "Now, We Are Breaking Up."

SBS, a terrestrial TV network in South Korea, said Wednesday that Song and Jang Ki-yong will star in the upcoming show directed by Lee Gil-bok who helmed the hospital drama "Dr. Romantic 2" (2020).

Song will play the lead character, a cold-hearted realist designer at a fashion company, while Jang is cast as a wealthy photographer.

The broadcaster said the filming is scheduled to start next month and its premiere will be in the latter half of this year.

The 39-year-old actress has been an international star for years, built on her performances in hit dramas, including the romance "All In" (2003), the melodrama "That Winter, the Wind Blows" (2013) and the military romance "Descendants of the Sun" (2016).

This combined image provided by the actors' agencies shows the cast of the upcoming series "Now, We Are Breaking Up" on SBS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Song Hye-kyo
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!