2PM's Jun. K releases new EP in Japan
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Jun. K, a member of K-pop boy band 2PM, has released a new EP in Japan Wednesday, his management agency said.
"This Is Not A Song" topped the regional iTunes K-pop and pop albums charts in Japan as of Wednesday morning. It also ranked third place on the country's iTunes main albums chart, according to JYP Entertainment.
The singer's fifth Japanese EP consists of four songs, including the main track, "This Is Not A Song, 1929," which was released as a single in South Korea and Japan in June.
He wrote the lead track and took part in creating the three other songs -- "Moon Light, 2003," "Magritte In My Room, 2013" and "Hide and Seek, 1995."
Special editions of his physical album include additional bonus tracks.
Jun. K, the main vocalist of 2PM, has produced some of the group's hit songs, such as "My House" and "Go Crazy!" since debuting in 2008.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended