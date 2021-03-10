S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case in 10 days
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has identified another suspected case of avian influenza for the first time in more than a week, raising concerns over another uptick in the animal disease.
The latest suspected cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza was reported at an egg farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The farm was raising 214,000 chickens.
The test results are expected to come out within three days.
The ministry said it has imposed a travel ban in the area within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm.
South Korea has reported 103 cases of bird flu traced to poultry farms since November last year.
The total number of highly pathogenic bird flu cases from wild birds, meanwhile, reached 224 as of Wednesday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
K-pop songstress IU to release new album on March 25
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended