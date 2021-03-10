Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding turns to black in 2020

All News 17:18 March 10, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Major shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it shifted to the black last year on a one-off factor.

Net income stood at 86.6 billion won (US$75.9 million) last year, swinging from a net loss of 46.5 billion won in 2019, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

"The company saw its earnings return to a net profit last year as allowances for a lawsuit against the company's accounting fraud were reflected in the financial statement," a Daewoo Shipbuilding spokesman said.

This file photo, provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on May 22, 2020, shows a 24,000-TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit, a measurement of cargo capacity. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Sales amounted to 7.03 trillion won last year, down 16 percent from 8.36 trillion won a year earlier, while operating profit fell 47.6 percent to 153 billion won.

Daewoo Shipbuilding expected to see a rise in global shipbuilding orders this year, citing growing new orders for container carriers in recent months.

The shipbuilder set its annual new order target for 2021 at $7.7 billion.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Daewoo Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!