(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 11)

The state debt has risen by around 400 trillion won over the past five years. It stood at 626.1 trillion won in 2016 when the Moon Jae-in administration was inaugurated. Worse still is that the debt has been growing more rapidly as a proportion to gross domestic product (GDP). This is expected to surge to 48.2 percent in 2021 from 39.3 percent in 2016; and may likely exceed 50 percent this year should there be several extra budgets.