(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 11)

The fact that LH employees bought over 10 billion won ($8.7 million) worth of land in Gwangmyeong and Siheung cities in Gyeonggi, which later were designated as the site of a massive third New Town project, was first revealed by liberal civic groups on March 2. The government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) vowed to crack down on real estate speculation by cooling off the market, but they seem to lack interest in finding out the truth or hold accountable any speculators using inside information.