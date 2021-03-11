Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's share for hosting USFK rises 13.9 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting US troops rises 13.9 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- Household loans exceed 1,000 tln won on leverage investments (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul's contribution to U.S. troop costs to reach 1.5 tln won in 4 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops rises 13.9 pct (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea needs to secure more vaccines in April (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More speculative land deals involving LH employees reported (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops to rise 25 pct by 2025 (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops jumps 13.9 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More LH employees found to have properties in speculative deals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- More LH employees found to have properties in speculative deals (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea to pay U.S. 13.9% more this year for SMA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul's contribution to US troop costs rises 13.9% (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's share for hosting USFK rises 13.9% (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities