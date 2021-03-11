Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:43 March 11, 2021

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's share for hosting USFK rises 13.9 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting US troops rises 13.9 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- Household loans exceed 1,000 tln won on leverage investments (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul's contribution to U.S. troop costs to reach 1.5 tln won in 4 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops rises 13.9 pct (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea needs to secure more vaccines in April (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More speculative land deals involving LH employees reported (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops to rise 25 pct by 2025 (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's share for hosting U.S. troops jumps 13.9 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More LH employees found to have properties in speculative deals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- More LH employees found to have properties in speculative deals (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea to pay U.S. 13.9% more this year for SMA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul's contribution to US troop costs rises 13.9% (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's share for hosting USFK rises 13.9% (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!