S. Korea's exports jump 25.2 pct in first 10 days of March
All News 09:02 March 11, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 25.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of March despite the new coronavirus pandemic on strong shipments of chips, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$16.3 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $13 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
South Korea's exports rose 9.5 percent in February from a year earlier to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive month.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
(4th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended