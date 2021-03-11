Imports of Japanese beer rise for 5th month in Jan.
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's imports of Japanese beer climbed for the fifth straight month in January, data showed Thursday, amid signs of a weaker local boycott of goods from the neighboring country.
Asia's fourth-largest economy brought in 1,072 tons of Japanese beer in January, up a whopping 670.3 percent from the same month last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry.
Industry watchers said the consecutive increase is due to weakening anti-Japan sentiment in South Korea.
Imports of Japanese beer have been on the rise since September last year in a sharp turnaround from a tumble sparked by the boycott of Japanese goods.
In July 2019, South Koreans launched the boycott in protest of Japan's export restrictions of three key industrial materials to South Korea.
South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against 2018 South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Imports of Japanese beer plunged from 9,462 tons in June 2019 to 5,131 tons in July, 245 tons in August and a mere 4 tons in September.
Imports from Japan accounted for 5 percent of South Korea's total beer imports in January.
China was the largest beer exporter to South Korea with 6,836 tons, or some 32 percent of the total, followed by the Netherlands with 4,002 tons, the United States with 1,972 tons and Belgium with 1,334 tons.
(END)
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
6 tested positive after first COVID-19 vaccine shots: authorities