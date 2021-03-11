Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

March 11, 2021

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/02 Sunny 20

Incheon 13/03 Sunny 20

Suwon 16/01 Sunny 20

Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 20

Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 17/00 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/05 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 18/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 70

Daegu 17/01 Sunny 20

Busan 16/05 Sunny 20

