Seoul stocks open higher on eased inflation woes
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday on eased inflation concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.93 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,985.05 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI rebounded after losing ground for the fifth session in a row as foreigners and individuals bought on bottom fishing.
The yields of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury stabilized just above the 1.5 percent mark, soothing investor concerns over fast post-pandemic inflation.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.87 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.63 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 2.81 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 3.62 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.88 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went up 1.17 percent, while top internet portal operator Naver lost 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,137.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
(4th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended