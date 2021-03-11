Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League-leading Ulsan riding 3-match winning streak into derby

All News 09:36 March 11, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- With three rounds of matches in the books, Ulsan Hyundai FC are the only K League 1 club with victories in all three to kick off the 2021 season.

The first-place club will ride that streak into a derby against Pohang Steelers on Saturday. The kickoff is 4:30 p.m. at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Lee Dong-jun of Ulsan Hyundai FC (R) celebrates with teammates Lee Dong-gyeong (C) and Won Du-jae after scoring a goal against Incheon United during their K League 1 match at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 9, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Their K League meetings are dubbed the "East Coast Derby" for their home cities' locations and their proximity to each other. They met three times in 2020, with Ulsan taking the first two matches by 4-0 and 2-0, and Pohang winning the third match by 4-0.

Ulsan enjoyed a convincing, 3-1 victory over Incheon United on Tuesday. They've netted nine goals but conceded just one so far this year. Pohang, on the other hand, ran into a hard-nosed Jeju United team that blanked them 1-0 on Tuesday.

Ulsan's defense has been just as stingy, but they're defined by their depth and balanced scoring. Three players already have scored two or more goals: Kim In-sung is tied for the league lead with three, while Lee Dong-jun and Yoon Bitgaram have scored two goals apiece.

Mo Barrow of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (R) is tackled by Han Kook-yougn of Gangwon FC (L) during their K League 1 match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 9, 2021. (Yonhap)

Also on Saturday, four-time reigning title holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will visit Gwangju FC at 2 p.m. Jeonbuk eked out a 2-1 victory over Gangwon FC on Tuesday, while Gwangju beat up on Daegu FC 4-1 for their first win of the season on Wednesday.

Though Jeonbuk are undefeated with two wins and a draw, they haven't looked as dominant as in recent championship seasons. They'll have a prime opportunity to kick things up a notch against the underdog Gwangju.

Daegu FC's search of their first win of the season won't get any easier on Saturday, when they host Jeju United at 2 p.m. Jeju have allowed just one goal in three matches while playing a tight defensive game built on effective pressure.

Ahn Young-kyu of Seongnam FC (L) and Kang Seong-jin of FC Seoul battle for the ball during their K League 1 match at Tancheon Sports Complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on March 10, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Incheon United and FC Seoul, both coming off losses earlier in the week, will try to get back into the win column on Saturday.

On Sunday, the reeling Gangwon FC, who've lost all three matches so far while allowing a league-worst 10 goals, will visit Suwon Samsung Bluewings, the only club not to have surrendered any goals in 2021.

Suwon FC will host Seongnam FC on Sunday in hopes of winning their first match. Suwon FC, who earned a promotion from the K League 2 by winning a playoff match, have had two draws and a loss so far.

Kim Tae-hwan of Suwon Samsung Bluewings (R) tries to fend off Kim Joon-hyung of Suwon FC during their K League 1 match at Suwon Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#K League #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!