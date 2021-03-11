K League-leading Ulsan riding 3-match winning streak into derby
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- With three rounds of matches in the books, Ulsan Hyundai FC are the only K League 1 club with victories in all three to kick off the 2021 season.
The first-place club will ride that streak into a derby against Pohang Steelers on Saturday. The kickoff is 4:30 p.m. at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Their K League meetings are dubbed the "East Coast Derby" for their home cities' locations and their proximity to each other. They met three times in 2020, with Ulsan taking the first two matches by 4-0 and 2-0, and Pohang winning the third match by 4-0.
Ulsan enjoyed a convincing, 3-1 victory over Incheon United on Tuesday. They've netted nine goals but conceded just one so far this year. Pohang, on the other hand, ran into a hard-nosed Jeju United team that blanked them 1-0 on Tuesday.
Ulsan's defense has been just as stingy, but they're defined by their depth and balanced scoring. Three players already have scored two or more goals: Kim In-sung is tied for the league lead with three, while Lee Dong-jun and Yoon Bitgaram have scored two goals apiece.
Also on Saturday, four-time reigning title holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will visit Gwangju FC at 2 p.m. Jeonbuk eked out a 2-1 victory over Gangwon FC on Tuesday, while Gwangju beat up on Daegu FC 4-1 for their first win of the season on Wednesday.
Though Jeonbuk are undefeated with two wins and a draw, they haven't looked as dominant as in recent championship seasons. They'll have a prime opportunity to kick things up a notch against the underdog Gwangju.
Daegu FC's search of their first win of the season won't get any easier on Saturday, when they host Jeju United at 2 p.m. Jeju have allowed just one goal in three matches while playing a tight defensive game built on effective pressure.
Incheon United and FC Seoul, both coming off losses earlier in the week, will try to get back into the win column on Saturday.
On Sunday, the reeling Gangwon FC, who've lost all three matches so far while allowing a league-worst 10 goals, will visit Suwon Samsung Bluewings, the only club not to have surrendered any goals in 2021.
Suwon FC will host Seongnam FC on Sunday in hopes of winning their first match. Suwon FC, who earned a promotion from the K League 2 by winning a playoff match, have had two draws and a loss so far.
