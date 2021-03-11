Home meal replacement market valued at 4.2 tln won in 2019
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's home-meal replacement product market was estimated at 4.2 trillion won (US$3.68 billion) in 2019, data showed Thursday, with the sector expected to continue to grow down the road on the growing number of single-member households.
The annual average growth of the segment was 16 percent since 2010, according to the Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI).
The proportion of single-member households in South Korea surpassed 30 percent of the total for the first time in 2019.
