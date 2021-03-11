Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Home meal replacement market valued at 4.2 tln won in 2019

All News 10:04 March 11, 2021

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's home-meal replacement product market was estimated at 4.2 trillion won (US$3.68 billion) in 2019, data showed Thursday, with the sector expected to continue to grow down the road on the growing number of single-member households.

The annual average growth of the segment was 16 percent since 2010, according to the Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI).

The proportion of single-member households in South Korea surpassed 30 percent of the total for the first time in 2019.

Models pose with home meal replacement products in this file photo released by Homeplus, a local discount store chain operator. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

