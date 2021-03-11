S. Korea investigating 2 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it is looking into two suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu amid growing concerns over a prolonged battle against the animal disease.
The latest suspected case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza was reported in Chungju, 147 kilometers south of Seoul, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Authorities are also investigating a separate suspected case at an egg farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of the capital city, identified on the same day. They were the first batch of suspected cases since late February.
South Korea has confirmed 103 cases of bird flu traced to poultry farms since November last year. Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul accounted for 37 so far, followed by South Jeolla Province with 17.
The total number of highly pathogenic bird flu cases from wild birds, meanwhile, stayed at 224 as of Thursday.
South Korea has culled 29 million birds, which resulted in a hike in the consumer price of poultry goods. The average price of eggs jumped 44.9 percent on-year over the past week.
