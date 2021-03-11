Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to offer US$200,000 in humanitarian aid to Equatorial Guinea

All News 11:49 March 11, 2021

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to provide $200,000 in humanitarian aid to Equatorial Guinea hit by recent massive explosions that killed around 100 people, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The government hopes that its emergency support will help citizens in Equatorial Guinea who have suffered difficulties due to large-scale explosions that took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a press release.

The explosions took place in the port city of Bata, a key economic hub of the African country, on Sunday. As of Thursday, the number of casualties has topped 700, with the death toll tallied at around 100, the ministry said.

