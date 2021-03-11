Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Top U.S. diplomat, defense chief to visit Seoul next week
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Seoul next week for a "two-plus-two" meeting with their South Korean counterparts, the foreign and defense ministries said Wednesday, as the allies seek coordination on North Korea's denuclearization and other issues.
Blinken and Austin are set to arrive on Wednesday after a trip to Japan as part of their first Asia swing since the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden. A day later, they will attend the joint meeting with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Iranian funds in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
WASHINGTON -- The United States will not ease any of its sanctions on Iran, including the release of Iranian funds blocked in South Korea, until Iran first complies with its obligations under its nuclear deal, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
"As we've said, if Iran comes back into compliance, with its obligations under the nuclear agreement, we would do the same thing that would involve, if it came to that, if Iran made good on its obligations, sanctions relief pursuant to the agreement," the top U.S. diplomat told the House Foreign Relations Committee.
-----------------
Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin misses MLB veteran gone to KBO
SEOUL -- Former Texas Rangers All-Star Choo Shin-soo hasn't even been gone for a month from the majors, and Ryu Hyun-jin, his compatriot pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays, misses him already.
Choo ended his 16-year major league career on Feb. 23 by signing with the SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). After joining the Seattle Mariners out of high school in 2000 and making his big league debut in 2005, Choo, 38, will be playing pro ball in his native country for the first time.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, seeking to boost the vaccine rollout as new overseas studies showed its effectiveness.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) initially excluded administering vaccines developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University to the elderly, citing insufficient clinical data.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for the third straight day Thursday amid growing concerns over a potential resurgence as a spate of cluster infections and increased untraceable cases put health authorities on edge.
The country reported 465 more COVID-19 cases, including 444 local infections, raising the total caseload to 94,198, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Kakao and Spotify agree to global music licensing deal
SEOUL -- Major South Korean music distributor Kakao Entertainment Corp. and global music streaming giant Spotify Technology SA said Thursday they have reached an agreement on global music licensing after the two companies failed to renew an existing deal last month, resulting in a partial K-pop blackout.
The new deal comes after the two came under fire from global K-pop fans after Kakao's music, which includes songs from popular artists such as IU, became unavailable for Spotify's over 345 million users across 170 countries.
-----------------
Ministry vows to keep close communication with int'l community on anti-Pyongyang leaflet ban
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Thursday said it will continue to maintain close communication with the international community on a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea after a U.N special rapporteur voiced concerns over South Korea's decision, an official said.
Earlier, Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana submitted a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC), expressing concern that the ban "limits many activities of escapees and civil society organizations" and that such limits "may not comply with" international human rights law.
-----------------
Over 70 more LH employees suspected of land speculation: lawmaker
SEOUL -- An opposition lawmaker claimed Thursday that 74 more employees of the state housing corporation are suspected of having purchased land for speculation, the latest in a series of allegations over a growing corruption scandal.
Rep. Kwak Sang-do of the main opposition People Power Party said an investigation revealed that 74 people, whose names matched those of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) employees, made 64 land transactions in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, between early 2018 and last month.
(END)
-
Three more die after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(4th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
(5th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended