GS Retail 37,000 UP 350

GCH Corp 33,700 UP 450

IlyangPharm 32,600 UP 50

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,600 UP 50

KorZinc 402,500 UP 500

KSOE 115,000 DN 500

Ottogi 601,000 UP 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 59,200 DN 200

F&F 138,500 UP 500

NamsunAlum 4,220 DN 10

MERITZ SECU 4,235 UP 140

HtlShilla 83,300 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 185,500 UP 4,500

Hanssem 102,500 UP 1,000

Mobis 294,000 UP 4,000

HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 UP 100

S-1 81,200 DN 700

ZINUS 85,400 UP 1,100

Hanchem 226,000 UP 6,000

DWS 47,950 UP 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,350 0

SYC 56,000 UP 600

HyundaiMipoDock 56,900 DN 400

IS DONGSEO 52,800 UP 100

S-Oil 84,900 UP 800

LG Innotek 211,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 306,000 DN 500

HMM 21,200 DN 700

HYUNDAI WIA 80,800 UP 2,900

KumhoPetrochem 222,000 UP 13,000

KEPCO 22,900 DN 100

SamsungSecu 38,100 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 12,650 UP 400

SKTelecom 252,500 UP 2,000

S&T MOTIV 63,000 UP 2,700

HyundaiElev 43,350 UP 350

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,750 DN 100

Hanon Systems 17,300 UP 1,050

SK 250,500 UP 6,500

ShinpoongPharm 94,600 DN 3,200

(MORE)