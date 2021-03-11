KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 37,000 UP 350
GCH Corp 33,700 UP 450
IlyangPharm 32,600 UP 50
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,600 UP 50
KorZinc 402,500 UP 500
KSOE 115,000 DN 500
Ottogi 601,000 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,200 DN 200
F&F 138,500 UP 500
NamsunAlum 4,220 DN 10
MERITZ SECU 4,235 UP 140
HtlShilla 83,300 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 185,500 UP 4,500
Hanssem 102,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 294,000 UP 4,000
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 UP 100
S-1 81,200 DN 700
ZINUS 85,400 UP 1,100
Hanchem 226,000 UP 6,000
DWS 47,950 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,350 0
SYC 56,000 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 56,900 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 52,800 UP 100
S-Oil 84,900 UP 800
LG Innotek 211,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 306,000 DN 500
HMM 21,200 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 80,800 UP 2,900
KumhoPetrochem 222,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO 22,900 DN 100
SamsungSecu 38,100 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 UP 400
SKTelecom 252,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 63,000 UP 2,700
HyundaiElev 43,350 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,750 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,300 UP 1,050
SK 250,500 UP 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 94,600 DN 3,200
