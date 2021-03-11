S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 11, 2021
All News 16:36 March 11, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.684 0.689 -0.5
3-year TB 1.179 1.182 -0.3
10-year TB 2.027 2.036 -0.9
2-year MSB 0.929 0.953 -2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.123 2.134 -1.1
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(5th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea agrees to pay 13.9 pct more from 2019 to host U.S. troops