AFC Champions League matches for S. Korean clubs postponed by 2 months due to pandemic
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Group matches for the annual Asian club football tournament involving South Korean teams have been postponed by two months to June, due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced Thursday that matches for Groups F, G, H, I and J at the AFC Champions League, covering clubs in the East Region, will be played in June-July period, instead of the original April 21-May 7 window. The exact dates will be announced later.
The East Region includes teams from South Korean, Japan, China, Australia and Thailand, among others. From South Korea's K League, the defending champions Ulsan Hyundai FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are in Group F and Group H, respectively.
Two other K League teams, Pohang Steelers and Daegu FC, were scheduled to compete in the playoffs for spots in the group stage, but those matches, too, have been postponed.
The AFC said the decision was reached based on "the existing travel restrictions and quarantine challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The AFC also announced that Thailand will serve as the centralized venues for Groups F, G and J, thus minimizing travel for participating clubs. Venues for Groups H and I will be determined later.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
