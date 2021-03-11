Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bobcat to acquire forklift biz from Doosan for 750 bln won

All News 17:10 March 11, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Co. said Thursday that it has decided to buy the forklift business division from Doosan Corp. for 750 billion won (US$660 million).

Doosan Bobcat, a unit of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. plans to complete the acquisition by July, the company said.

The forklift unit of Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group, dominates the country's forklift market with a 54 percent market share.

The unit posted 912.7 billion won in sales, 61.6 billion in operating profit in 2019, with annual revenue growth of 6.8 percent over the past five years, Doosan Bobcat said.

Shares of Doosan Bobcat rose 2.09 percent to close at 34,250 won on the Seoul bourse.

This photo provided by Doosan Corp. shows an unmanned forklift built by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Doosan Bobcat
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!