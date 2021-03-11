Seoul, central regions gripped by fine dust air pollution
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- A thick spell of micro-dust air pollution descended on large swathes of the country Thursday as stagnant air heightened the concentration level.
The density of ultrafine dust, called PM 2.5, reached the "very bad" level, or the worst in the four-tier measurement system, in the greater Seoul area and the central province of South Chungcheong, according to the state-run National Institute of Environmental Research.
The level of particulate matters smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter remained "bad" in some parts of the northeastern province of Gangwon and other central regions, including North Chungcheong and North Jeolla. The reading elsewhere was "average," or the second-best level.
"Most of the western regions and central inland areas have high concentrations as domestically generated fine dust accumulated due to stagnant air," the institute said.
The density level is forecast to remain high in those regions until next Monday as the inflow of dust particles from overseas will combine to aggravate the conditions, it added.
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(LEAD) S. Korean negotiator vows to conclude defense cost talks with U.S. soon
-
BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(5th LD) New virus cases most in nearly 3 weeks, current virus curbs likely to be extended
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea agrees to pay 13.9 pct more from 2019 to host U.S. troops