Coordinated approach toward China key objective of Blinken's trip to Asia: spokesman
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will certainly discuss ways to jointly deal with China when he visits South Korea and Japan next week, the State Department spokesman said Thursday, calling it one of the key objectives of Blinken's upcoming trip.
Ned Price said the secretary's trip will demonstrate the importance the U.S. places on its alliances, as well as its efforts to reinvigorate them.
"Of course, a coordinated approach to China is one of the elements that will be on the agenda in both countries. China, at the same time, is not going to dominate the agenda," the department spokesman told a press briefing.
Blinken, together with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, is set to travel to Japan and South Korea between Monday and Thursday.
"Secretary Blinken, President Biden. Secretary Austin, they have all made a commitment to show and to demonstrate both in word and in deed that our partners and our alliances are (important), that we attach the value to them," Price said. "And I think that is what this first physical trip demonstrates."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
