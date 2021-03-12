Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- PM Chung vows to thoroughly identify speculators over LH scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Only 7 more suspected speculators identified in 'lukewarm probe' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only 7 suspected land speculators identified (Donga Ilbo)
-- Only 7 suspected land speculators identified, infuriating public (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 20 officials suspected of speculation, gov't probe team falls short of expectations (Segye Times)
-- Self-investigation ends up as self-acquittal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 2 more ruling party lawmakers suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Preliminary probe identifies 7 more suspected speculators (Hankyoreh)
-- Only 7 more identified in gov't probe into LH scandal, inflaming rage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Only 7 more identified in controversial internal probe over LH scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Self investigation' falls short of expectations over LH scandal (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Official inquiry into land finds a handful of suspects (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's push for peace talks gains momentum (Korea Herald)
-- Blinken's remarks deepen Korea's Iran dilemma (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s