Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:12 March 12, 2021

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- PM Chung vows to thoroughly identify speculators over LH scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Only 7 more suspected speculators identified in 'lukewarm probe' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only 7 suspected land speculators identified (Donga Ilbo)
-- Only 7 suspected land speculators identified, infuriating public (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 20 officials suspected of speculation, gov't probe team falls short of expectations (Segye Times)
-- Self-investigation ends up as self-acquittal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 2 more ruling party lawmakers suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Preliminary probe identifies 7 more suspected speculators (Hankyoreh)
-- Only 7 more identified in gov't probe into LH scandal, inflaming rage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Only 7 more identified in controversial internal probe over LH scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Self investigation' falls short of expectations over LH scandal (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Official inquiry into land finds a handful of suspects (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's push for peace talks gains momentum (Korea Herald)
-- Blinken's remarks deepen Korea's Iran dilemma (Korea Times)
